Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Matt James takes center stage and meets the women who will be competing for his heart in a new trailer for The Bachelor Season 25.

James is introduced to audiences in the clip released on Wednesday, following the Season 16 finale of The Bachelorette.

The 29-year-old is from North Carolina, works as a commercial real estate broker in New York and is the show's first Black Bachelor.

"Love for me is about the heart and the way that I view life, everything is a blessing," James says before he begins his search for love.

James kisses multiple contestants and gets ready to propose with an engagement ring.

The Bachelor Season 25 will premiere Jan. 4 on ABC.

The Bachelorette Season 16 ended with Tayshia Adams getting engaged to contestant Zac Clark.