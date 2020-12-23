Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman series has been made available to stream on HBO Max.

Wonder Woman, a TV series based on the DC Comics superhero of the same name, originally had a three-season run on ABC and CBS from 1975 to 1979.

In Wonder Woman, Carter plays Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, an Amazon princess with superhuman powers. After a pilot, Steve Trevor (Lyle Waggoner), crashes on her home of Paradise Island, Wonder Woman (Carter) returns him to Washington, D.C.

The news comes ahead of the premiere of the new film Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel to the 2017 movie Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot plays Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in both films.

Carter praised Gadot and the new Wonder Woman in 2017 after director James Cameron criticized the film.

Wonder Woman 1984 will open in theaters Friday and start streaming on HBO Max the same day. Warner Bros. Pictures will release other films, including its entire 2021 slate, in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously.

Judas and the Black Messiah, a new film starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, will open in theaters and premiere on HBO Max on Feb. 12.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins and co-stars Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal. Pascal said in an interview with UPI this month that he sympathizes with his villainous character, Max Lord.