Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 3.

The streaming service shared a clip from the season Wednesday featuring William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence and Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz.

The preview shows Johnny (Zabka) visit Miguel (Maridueña) in the hospital following Miguel's fall and injury in Season 2. Miguel is unable to walk but Johnny insists he will recover.

"'Never,' 'can't.' Those are just words, they're meaningless. It's time for you to get out of that bed and do something. You're not a kid anymore; the world isn't just going to hand it to you," Johnny says.

"You're gonna do whatever it takes. And I'm always gonna be here right next to you, because I'll always be your teacher," he adds.

Netflix previously released a Season 3 trailer that shows Johnny and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) joining forces in response to John Kreese (Martin Kove) taking over the Cobra Kai dojo.

Cobra Kai is a sequel series to the Karate Kid movies. The series is created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, and co-stars Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Jacob Bertrand.

Season 3 will premiere Jan. 8 on Netflix. Cobra Kai was renewed in October for a fourth season.