Dec. 22 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of its new documentary Tiger.

The network shared a trailer for the two-part series Tuesday that explores professional golfer Tiger Woods' rise, fall and return to golf.

The preview opens with home movie footage of Woods as a child and references his beginnings as a golf prodigy. Woods' father, Earl Woods, introduced Woods to the sport and guided his career.

Woods experienced a meteoric rise to fame, which brought much public scrutiny to his personal life. The series will revisit Woods' much-publicized cheating scandal and DUI arrest.

The trailer ends by celebrating Woods' comeback to golf. Woods won his first major in 11 years at the 2019 Masters tournament.

"He got clean, he got healthy, and he crawls out of that hole," a person says in a voiceover. "This is the comeback of all comebacks."

Tiger hails from HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions. The documentary is directed by Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamacheck and features the first sit-down interview with Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of Woods' sex scandal.

Tiger will premiere Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and conclude Jan. 17 at 9 p.m.