Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing The Witcher Season 2.

The streaming service shared the first page from the Season 2 script Tuesday on Twitter.

Advertisement

In the script, a merchant and his family encounter a monster after coming across an abandoned village. The merchant and his wife are attacked, leaving their daughter, Kira, screaming for help as she runs toward a mansion with a single light inside.

The script also features a voiceover from Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), who questions his destiny as the scene with the merchant plays out.

"You dogged my every footstep. But struck down others I passed on my way. Why?" Geralt asks.

"I was meant to end up alone, wasn't I? So I would finally begin to be afraid?" he later questions.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski books series, which was previously adapted as a video game series. The TV series is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and co-stars Freya Allen as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

Netflix previously released Season 2 photos of Geralt wearing new armor and Yennifer in chains.

The Witcher premiered on Netflix in December 2019. The show resumed production on Season 2 in August after shutting down to COVID-19 but temporarily halted again in November after several people on set tested positive for COVID-19.

Netflix is also developing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a live-action prequel series to The Witcher, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated movie. The company shared a logo for Nightmare of the Wolf on Monday.