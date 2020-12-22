Dec. 22 (UPI) -- MTV released the trailer for Teen Mom: OG Season 9 on Tuesday. The reality TV series returns Jan. 26.

The trailer promises new challenges and opportunities for moms Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci and Mackenzie with their children. MTV also said that Season 9 would show the moms coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, and shared details about each storyline.

Amber will struggle with her relationship with her daughter Leah. Leah's father Gary will offer to let her move in with him, something Amber has to think about.

Season 9 captures Catelynn having a miscarriage and sharing her story with viewers. Cheyenne gets pregnant again with her ex-boyfriend, Zach.

Mackenzie and her husband Josh struggle with their marriage and Mackenzie moves to Florida for work. Maci's son Bentley works on his relationship with his father, Ryan, which forces Maci to confront her feelings about her ex.

Teen Mom premiered in 2009, a spin-off from 16 and Pregnant. Amber, Maci, Catelynn and Cheyenne were among the original teen mothers the show followed. Bristol Palin appeared in early seasons.

The show changed its name to Teen Mom OG in Season 5. A separate show, Teen Mom 2, followed the cast from Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant beginning in 2011.