Late British actor Jeremy Bulloch, who played the bounty hunter Boba Fett, in the "Star Wars" films. A Boba Fett television series is coming to Disney+. Photo courtesy of Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A new Star Wars television series based around bounty hunter Boba Fett titled The Book of Boba Fett is coming to Disney+ in December 2021.

The announcement came Friday during the after-credits scene for the Season 2 finale of fellow Star Wars show, The Mandalorian.

Advertisement

Fett, portrayed by Temuera Morrison, became a supporting character in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and was featured returning to Jabba the Hutt's palace.

Fett shot up the place and sat down on Jabba's throne before a title card arrived announcing The Book of Boba Fett.

Disney has yet to officially announce the series. The company plans on releasing roughly 10 Star Wars shows to Disney+, including Mandalorian spinoffs Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic.

British actor Jeremy Bulloch, who originally portrayed Boba Fett in the Star Wars films, recently died at age 75.

"A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him," Star Wars star Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker said on Twitter.

"I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him."