Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 premiere will air on six ViacomCBS networks.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the episode will simulcast Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. EST on VH1, The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV and Logo.

Deadline said the expansion is intended to boost synergy between ViacomCBS brands.

RuPaul's Drag Race aired its first eight seasons on Logo and moved to VH1 in Season 9.

VH1 introduced the Season 13 cast in a video last week. The season will feature 13 new queens, including Gottmik, the first transgender man to compete on the show.

The other contestants include Denali, Elliott, Tina Burner, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman and Utica Queen.

In a teaser released Monday, host RuPaul announced the contestants will face off in six lip-sync challenges on day one.

RuPaul's Drag Race has inspired several spinoffs, including RuPaul's Drag Race UK. RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2 will premiere Jan. 14 and feature 12 new queens.