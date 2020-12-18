Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Austen Kroll says it's "maddening" to receive mixed messages from Madison LeCroy.

The 33-year-old television personality said on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that LeCroy, his ex-girlfriend and Southern Charm co-star, has been sending him mixed messages since their split.

"It's maddening, because it keeps me on the hook," he said.

During Thursday's Southern Charm, Kroll confessed to still being in love with LeCroy. The episode also showed LeCroy go on an outing with John Pringle, which Kroll addressed on WWHL.

"She told me about that, and she was like, 'This is not a date. This is not a date. I don't really know Pringle and his kids.' I am too fricking trusting, Andy," Kroll told WWHL host Andy Cohen. "I'm like, 'Okay, it's not.'"

"She told me and she made it very clear to me that Pringle ain't it," he added.

Kroll did say it made him mad to see LeCroy comment on Pringle's abs.

"Yeah. I mean, it didn't bother me like ... It wasn't like a dagger for a lot of other things that she's done to say that another guy has a nice body, like, that's the least of my concerns with her," he said.

Kroll appeared on WWHL with his co-star Craig Conover. He reacted to LeCroy meeting with Conover to discuss her split from Kroll, a conversation Conover initially kept secret.

"It wasn't easy. You don't want to see your buddy go to your ex-girlfriend. I don't care how much of friends they are," Kroll said. "I didn't like it. I was nervous."

Kroll said it "hurt" to see LeCroy tell Conover that she didn't envision herself marrying Kroll.

"That helped me to kind of wrap my head around how she feels about me," he said.

Kroll and Conover said LeCroy and Conover's conversation came to light during the group's trip to Bermuda.

"Shep [Rose] and I sat Austen down and we were like, 'Look, dude. We have to tell you that Madison's just not the one for you.' We've been harping on it for two years now but I think Austen's finally seen the light."

Southern Charm is a Bravo series that follows the personal and professional lives of a group of people living in Charleston, S.C. The show also stars Kathryn Dennis and Leva Bonaparte.