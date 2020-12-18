Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A primetime version of canceled soap opera All My Children titled Pine Valley is in the works at ABC from executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Pine Valley refers to the fictional Pennsylvania town where All My Children took place. The new series will follow a young journalist who comes to the town to expose its dark history.

The journalist, who has a secret agenda, will become involved in the feud between the Kane and Santos families.

Robert Nixon, son of All My Children creator Agnes Nixon, is also executive producing along with Leo Richardson (Katy Keene, Star) who is penning the script and Andrew Stearn of Andrew Stearn Productions.

Ripa and Consuelos are executive producing through their Milojo Productions studio, along with Albert Bianchini. ABC Signature is producing.

Ripa and Consuelos famously starred on the original All My Children as Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos. Ripa and Consuelos were a couple onscreen on the series before they became married in real life.

All My Children aired for 41 years from 1970 to 2011 on ABC.