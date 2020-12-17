Dec. 17 (UPI) -- New fantasy series Shadow and Bone is coming to Netflix in spring 2021.

Netflix shared a teaser and an April premiere date for the show Thursday.

The teaser shows Morozova's stag, an ancient and magical white stag, standing in a snowy forest.

"You and I are going to change the world," a person says in a voiceover.

Shadow and Bone is based on Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, the first two books in Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse series of novels. The series follows a young soldier as she uses magical power to unite her world and take on dangerous forces.

The TV series stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey and Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsec. The show also features Calahan Skogman, Zoe Wanamaker and Kevin Elton.

Shadow and Bone hails from Eric Heisserer (Bird Box), with Bardugo as an executive producer. Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) will produce the show.