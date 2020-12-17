Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson has been tapped to star in a new limited series for Apple titled The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

The six-episode project is based on the novel of the same name by author Walter Mosley, who is also penning the screenplay.

Jackson, who is executive producing alongside Mosley, will star as the title character who is a 91-year-old man forgotten by his loved ones.

Jackson's Ptolemy Grey will then be given the chance to regain his memories, which he uses to try and solve the death of his nephew while coming to terms with his past.

Apple Studios is producing. David Levine and Eli Selden of Anonymous Content and Diane Houslin are executive producing.

Jackson previously starred in film The Banker alongside Anthony Mackie, which appeared on Apple TV+ in March.

The 71-year-old star will also be reprising his role as Nick Fury in a new Marvel series coming to Disney+ titled Secret Invasion. Ben Mendelsohn also stars.