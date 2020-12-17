Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes star in "The Dig," a new film coming to Netflix in January. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch The Dig, a new film starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, and Fate: The Winx Saga, a series based on the show Winx Club, in January.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries that are coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in January:

Jan. 1

Dream Home Makeover Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Netflix Original)

The Minimalists: Less is Now (Netflix Original)

Moncara Season 2 (Netflix Original)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? (Netflix Original)

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

Abby Hatcher Season 1

Blue Streak

Bonnie and Clyde

Can't Hardly Wait

Catch Me If You Can

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cool Hand Luke

The Creative Brain

The Departed

Enter the Dragon

Gimme Shelter

Good Hair

Goodfellas

Gothika

The Haunted Hathaways Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild

Julie & Julia

Mud

Mystic Pizza

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Holmes

Striptease

Superbad

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Netflix Original)

Jan. 5

Gabby's Dollhouse (Netflix Original)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

History of Swear Words (Netflix Original)

LA's Finest Season 1

¡Nailed It! México Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (Netflix Original)

Surviving Death (Netflix Original)

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (Netflix Original)

Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman (Netflix Original)

Jan. 8

Charming (Netflix Original)

The Idhun Chronicles Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Lupin (Netflix Original)

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (Netflix Original)

Pretend It's a City (Netflix Original)

Stuck Apart (Azizler) (Netflix Original)

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers

Jan. 11

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (Netflix Original)

The Intouchables

Jan. 12

Last Tango in Halifax Season 4

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Netflix Original)

Jan. 15

Bling Empire (Netflix Original)

Carmen Sandiego Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Disenchantment Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) (Netflix Original)

Henry Danger Seasons 1-3

Hook

Kuroko's Basketball Season 1

The Magicians Season 5

Outside the Wire (Netflix Original)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

Jan. 18

Homefront

Jan. 19

Hello Ninja Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 20

Daughter from Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) (Netflix Original)

Sightless

Spycraft (Netflix Original)

Jan. 21

Call My Agent Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 22

Blown Away Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Busted! Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 (Netflix Original)

So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) (Netflix Original)

The White Tiger (Netflix Original)

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix Original)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go (Netflix Original)

Jan. 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom (Netflix Original)

Jan. 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) (Netflix Original)

The Dig (Netflix Original)

Finding 'Ohana (Netflix Original)

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix Original)

Jan. 31

Fatima

Coming soon:

50M2 (Netflix Original)

Bonding Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cobra Kai Season 3 (Netflix Original)

June & Kopi (Netflix Original)

The Netflix Afterparty (Netflix Original)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in January:

Jan. 1

Bloodsport

Jan. 3

QB1: Beyond the Lights Season 2

Jan. 4

Mara

Jan. 5

The Monster

Jan. 7

The Tudors Seasons 1-4

Jan. 8

Mary Poppins Returns

Jan. 14

Haven Seasons 1-5

The Master

Jan. 15

A Serious Man

Dallas Buyers Club

Waco

Jan. 16

Friday Night Tykes Seasons 1-4

Jan. 20

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home

Jan. 24

When the Heart Calls Seasons 1-5

Jan. 26

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 29

Swiss Army Man

Jan. 30

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Jan. 31

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Braxton Family Values Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral

Employee of the Month

For Colored Girls

Malicious

Mr. Deeds

Pineapple Express