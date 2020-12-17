Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch The Dig, a new film starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, and Fate: The Winx Saga, a series based on the show Winx Club, in January.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries that are coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in January:
Jan. 1
Dream Home Makeover Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Headspace Guide to Meditation (Netflix Original)
The Minimalists: Less is Now (Netflix Original)
Moncara Season 2 (Netflix Original)
What Happened to Mr. Cha? (Netflix Original)
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
Abby Hatcher Season 1
Blue Streak
Bonnie and Clyde
Can't Hardly Wait
Catch Me If You Can
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cool Hand Luke
The Creative Brain
The Departed
Enter the Dragon
Gimme Shelter
Good Hair
Goodfellas
Gothika
The Haunted Hathaways Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild
Julie & Julia
Mud
Mystic Pizza
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Striptease
Superbad
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Jan. 2
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Netflix Original)
Jan. 5
Gabby's Dollhouse (Netflix Original)
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
History of Swear Words (Netflix Original)
LA's Finest Season 1
¡Nailed It! México Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (Netflix Original)
Surviving Death (Netflix Original)
Tony Parker: The Final Shot (Netflix Original)
Jan. 7
Pieces of a Woman (Netflix Original)
Jan. 8
Charming (Netflix Original)
The Idhun Chronicles Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Lupin (Netflix Original)
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (Netflix Original)
Pretend It's a City (Netflix Original)
Stuck Apart (Azizler) (Netflix Original)
Jan. 10
Spring Breakers
Jan. 11
Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (Netflix Original)
The Intouchables
Jan. 12
Last Tango in Halifax Season 4
Jan. 13
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Netflix Original)
Jan. 15
Bling Empire (Netflix Original)
Carmen Sandiego Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Disenchantment Part 3 (Netflix Original)
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) (Netflix Original)
Henry Danger Seasons 1-3
Hook
Kuroko's Basketball Season 1
The Magicians Season 5
Outside the Wire (Netflix Original)
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure
Jan. 16
A Monster Calls
Radium Girls
Jan. 18
Homefront
Jan. 19
Hello Ninja Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 20
Daughter from Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) (Netflix Original)
Sightless
Spycraft (Netflix Original)
Jan. 21
Call My Agent Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 22
Blown Away Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Busted! Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix Original)
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 (Netflix Original)
So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) (Netflix Original)
The White Tiger (Netflix Original)
Jan. 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix Original)
Jan. 26
Go Dog Go (Netflix Original)
Jan. 27
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom (Netflix Original)
Jan. 29
Below Zero (Bajocero) (Netflix Original)
The Dig (Netflix Original)
Finding 'Ohana (Netflix Original)
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix Original)
Jan. 31
Fatima
Coming soon:
50M2 (Netflix Original)
Bonding Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Cobra Kai Season 3 (Netflix Original)
June & Kopi (Netflix Original)
The Netflix Afterparty (Netflix Original)
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in January:
Jan. 1
Bloodsport
Jan. 3
QB1: Beyond the Lights Season 2
Jan. 4
Mara
Jan. 5
The Monster
Jan. 7
The Tudors Seasons 1-4
Jan. 8
Mary Poppins Returns
Jan. 14
Haven Seasons 1-5
The Master
Jan. 15
A Serious Man
Dallas Buyers Club
Waco
Jan. 16
Friday Night Tykes Seasons 1-4
Jan. 20
Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace for Your Home
Jan. 24
When the Heart Calls Seasons 1-5
Jan. 26
We Are Your Friends
Jan. 29
Swiss Army Man
Jan. 30
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Jan. 31
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
Braxton Family Values Seasons 1-2
Death at a Funeral
Employee of the Month
For Colored Girls
Malicious
Mr. Deeds
Pineapple Express