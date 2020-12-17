Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Everyone is Doing Great, a comedy series starring James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, and The Bachelor Season 25 premiere in January.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in January:
Jan. 1
Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Fire Force Season 2, Episodes 1-12
1900
1900: Extended Cut
A Night at the Roxbury
American Gigolo
Arachnophobia
The Arrival
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Bad Company
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blood Diamond
Bloody Sunday
Blow
Boogie Nights
Breakdown
Broken Arrow
The Brothers McMullen
Bully
Changing Lanes
Chaplin
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cloverfield
Coneheads
Constantine
The Cooler
The Core
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Cujo
Dance Flick
Date Night
Dead Poets Society
Dead Presidents
The Dead Zone
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Donnie Brasco
The Duff
Enemy at the Gates
Escape from Alcatraz
Eve's Bayou
Face/Off
The Firm
The Foot Fist Way
Footloose
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Frozen
The Gift
Girl Most Likely
Good Luck Chuck
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
The Haunting
Hell or High Water
Hondo
Hot Shots!
How Do You Know
In & Out
Indecent Proposal
Internal Affairs
Kiss the Girls
The Ladies Man
Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Like a Boss
The Longest Yard
Look Who's Talking
Look Who's Talking Now
Look Who's Talking Too
Lost in Space
Love and Basketball
Major League
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Mexican
More Than a Game
Mousehunt
My Best Friend's Girl
New in Town
Night at the Museum
Paycheck
The Peacemaker
Places in the Heart
Poseidon
Pride
The Princess Bridge
Push
The Quick and the Dead
Regarding Henry
The Relic
The Rules of Attraction
Salt
Save Yourselves
Selena
Shrek
The Sons of Katie Elder
Soul Plane
Species
Star Kid
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek: First Contact
Starman
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Super Dark Times
The Three Musketeers
The Truman Show
Vampire in Brooklyn
Virtuosity
Walking Tall
War
Where Hope Grows
Wonder Boys
Young Adult
Jan. 4
Call Me Kat Season 1 Finale
The Rookie Season 3 Premiere
Jan. 5
The Bachelor Season 25 Premiere
The Wall Season 4 Premiere
Boruto Season 1
Jan. 6
Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip Series Premiere
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Premiere
Mighty Oak
Jan. 7
Name That Tune Series Premiere
Vanderpump Rules Season 8
Gretel & Hansel
Jan. 8
The Hustler Series Premiere
The Chase Series Premiere
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Series Premiere
Mr. Mayor Series Premiere
A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2 Season 3
Celebs Go Dating Seasons 6-8
Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK Seasons 5-6
Jan. 10
One-Punch Man Season 2
Jan. 11
Lights Out
The Rhythm Section
Jan. 12
A Little Late with Lilly Singh Season 2 Premiere
Jan. 13
Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere
The Resident Season 4 Premiere
Everyone is Doing Great Season 1
Jan. 14
Call Your Mother Series Premiere
Alone
The Secrets We Keep
Jan. 15
Endlings Season 2 (Hulu Original)
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (Hulu Original)
Jan. 17
Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3
No Escape
Jan. 18
9-1-1 Season 4 Premiere
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Premiere
Jan. 20
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Season 1
A Very Brady Renovation Season 1
Car Kings Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen Season 14
Gold Rush Season 10
House Hunters International Season 138
House Hunters Season 163
Property Brothers: Forever Home Season 1
Puppy Bowl Seasons 14-15
River Monsters Season 9
Rob Riggle: Global Investigator Season 1
Rock the Block Season 1
Save My Skin Season 1
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports Season 1
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? Season 1
Worst Bakers in America Season 2
Worst Cooks in America Season 17
Jan. 22
Derek Delgaudio's In & Of Itself (Hulu Original)
The Sister Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Grown-ish Season 3B Premiere
Terra Willy
Jan. 27
Mixed-ish Season 2 Premiere
The Have and Have Nots Season 7B
Jan. 29
Jann Seasons 1-2
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in January:
Jan. 3
The Waterboy
Jan. 7
Scream 4
Jan. 24
Awaiting
Janis: Little Blue Girl
Le Ride
Respectable: The Mary Millington Story
Soufra
The Ghoul
The Heart of Nuba
Jan. 29
School Dance
Jan. 31
12 Rounds
Arachnophobia
Bad Company
Beerfest
Blow
Blue City
Breakdown
Christmas in Compton
Christmas in Vermont
Click
Cloverfield
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Dance Flick
Dead Presidents
Death at a Funeral
Donnie Brasco
I Heart Huckabees
In & Out
Indecent Proposal
Lady in a Cage
Look Who's Talking
Look Who's Talking Now
Look Who's Talking Too
Love Hurts
Major League
Maverick
My Best Friend's Wedding
Next Day Air
Once Upon a Time at Christmas
Pride
Shrink
Spy Next Door
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek: First Contact
Sydney White
The Blair Witch Project
The Christmas Tale
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
The Eye
The Fifth Element
The Final Girls
The Horse Whisperer
The Ladies Man
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Longest Yard
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Prestige
The Skull
W.