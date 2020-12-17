Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Everyone is Doing Great, a comedy series starring James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, and The Bachelor Season 25 premiere in January.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Advertisement

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in January:

Jan. 1

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Fire Force Season 2, Episodes 1-12

1900

1900: Extended Cut

A Night at the Roxbury

American Gigolo

Arachnophobia

The Arrival

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Bad Company

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood Diamond

Bloody Sunday

Blow

Boogie Nights

Breakdown

Broken Arrow

The Brothers McMullen

Bully

Changing Lanes

Chaplin

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cloverfield

Coneheads

Constantine

The Cooler

The Core

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Cujo

Dance Flick

Date Night

Dead Poets Society

Dead Presidents

The Dead Zone

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Donnie Brasco

The Duff

Enemy at the Gates

Escape from Alcatraz

Eve's Bayou

Face/Off

The Firm

The Foot Fist Way

Footloose

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Frozen

The Gift

Girl Most Likely

Good Luck Chuck

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

The Haunting

Hell or High Water

Hondo

Hot Shots!

How Do You Know

In & Out

Indecent Proposal

Internal Affairs

Kiss the Girls

The Ladies Man

Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Like a Boss

The Longest Yard

Look Who's Talking

Look Who's Talking Now

Look Who's Talking Too

Lost in Space

Love and Basketball

Major League

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Mexican

More Than a Game

Mousehunt

My Best Friend's Girl

New in Town

Night at the Museum

Paycheck

The Peacemaker

Places in the Heart

Poseidon

Pride

The Princess Bridge

Push

The Quick and the Dead

Regarding Henry

The Relic

The Rules of Attraction

Salt

Save Yourselves

Selena

Shrek

The Sons of Katie Elder

Soul Plane

Species

Star Kid

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek: First Contact

Starman

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Super Dark Times

The Three Musketeers

The Truman Show

Vampire in Brooklyn

Virtuosity

Walking Tall

War

Where Hope Grows

Wonder Boys

Young Adult

Jan. 4

Call Me Kat Season 1 Finale

The Rookie Season 3 Premiere

Jan. 5

The Bachelor Season 25 Premiere

The Wall Season 4 Premiere

Boruto Season 1

Jan. 6

Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip Series Premiere

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Premiere

Mighty Oak

Jan. 7

Name That Tune Series Premiere

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Gretel & Hansel

Jan. 8

The Hustler Series Premiere

The Chase Series Premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Series Premiere

Mr. Mayor Series Premiere

A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2 Season 3

Celebs Go Dating Seasons 6-8

Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK Seasons 5-6

Jan. 10

One-Punch Man Season 2

Jan. 11

Lights Out

The Rhythm Section

Jan. 12

A Little Late with Lilly Singh Season 2 Premiere

Jan. 13

Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere

The Resident Season 4 Premiere

Everyone is Doing Great Season 1

Jan. 14

Call Your Mother Series Premiere

Alone

The Secrets We Keep

Jan. 15

Endlings Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (Hulu Original)

Jan. 17

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3

No Escape

Jan. 18

9-1-1 Season 4 Premiere

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Premiere

Jan. 20

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Season 1

A Very Brady Renovation Season 1

Car Kings Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen Season 14

Gold Rush Season 10

House Hunters International Season 138

House Hunters Season 163

Property Brothers: Forever Home Season 1

Puppy Bowl Seasons 14-15

River Monsters Season 9

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator Season 1

Rock the Block Season 1

Save My Skin Season 1

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports Season 1

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? Season 1

Worst Bakers in America Season 2

Worst Cooks in America Season 17

Jan. 22

Derek Delgaudio's In & Of Itself (Hulu Original)

The Sister Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish Season 3B Premiere

Terra Willy

Jan. 27

Mixed-ish Season 2 Premiere

The Have and Have Nots Season 7B

Jan. 29

Jann Seasons 1-2

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in January:

Jan. 3

The Waterboy

Jan. 7

Scream 4

Jan. 24

Awaiting

Janis: Little Blue Girl

Le Ride

Respectable: The Mary Millington Story

Soufra

The Ghoul

The Heart of Nuba

Jan. 29

School Dance

Jan. 31

12 Rounds

Arachnophobia

Bad Company

Beerfest

Blow

Blue City

Breakdown

Christmas in Compton

Christmas in Vermont

Click

Cloverfield

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dance Flick

Dead Presidents

Death at a Funeral

Donnie Brasco

I Heart Huckabees

In & Out

Indecent Proposal

Lady in a Cage

Look Who's Talking

Look Who's Talking Now

Look Who's Talking Too

Love Hurts

Major League

Maverick

My Best Friend's Wedding

Next Day Air

Once Upon a Time at Christmas

Pride

Shrink

Spy Next Door

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek: First Contact

Sydney White

The Blair Witch Project

The Christmas Tale

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

The Eye

The Fifth Element

The Final Girls

The Horse Whisperer

The Ladies Man

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Longest Yard

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Prestige

The Skull

W.