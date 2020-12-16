Dec. 16 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race UK is giving a glimpse of its Season 2 cast.

World of Wonder, which produces the show, introduced the contestants in a photo Wednesday on Instagram.

Advertisement

Season 2 will feature 12 new queens, including former X Factor UK contestant Ginny Lemon. Lemon is a non-binary drag queen and singer-songwriter.

The season will also feature Veronica Green, Tia Kofi, Sister Sister, Tayce, Lawrence Chaney, Joe Black, Ellie Diamond, Cherry Valentine, Bimini Bon Boulash, A'Whora and Asttina Mandella.

World of Wonder also shared "Meet the Queens" videos featuring the new contestants.

In one video, A'Whora sports a robin's egg blue dress and declares, "I'm the fashion queen of the London scene."

"I'm seen as a look queen but I'm here to prove that I am a lot more than that," A'Whora says. "I created A'Whora because I wanted to become everything that me as George isn't."

In another video, Tia Kofi sports an orange dress and declares, "I'm the queen of Clapham."

"If you come to a Tia Kofi show, it could be anything. She's live dancing, she's all dancing. She's camp, she's glamour, she's also a mess."

Season 2, featuring RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr as judges, will arrive Jan. 14 on BBC Three iPlayer and the Wow Presents Plus streaming service.

The season will premiere two weeks after RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 begins Jan. 1 on VH1. VH1 introduced the Season 13 contestants last week.