Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A sequel series to 1980s comedy Night Court is in development at NBC and Warner Bros. Television.

Original star John Larroquette will be reprising his role as attorney Dan Fielding in the revival, which will follow judge Abby Stone who presides over an arraignment court in Manhattan during the night shift.

Abby Stone is the daughter of the show's original main character Harry Stone, who was portrayed by the late Harry Anderson. The actor died at the age of 65 in April 2018.

Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch is executive producing along with her husband Winston Rauch through their studio, After January Productions.

Larroquette, who earned four Emmy awards for portraying Dan Fielding, is also serving as a producer. Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is penning the script.

The original Night Court, from creator Reinhold Weege, ran for nine seasons from 1984 to 1992 on NBC.

Night Court is the latest classic television show to be revived. Sony Pictures Television is developing a sequel series to Who's the Boss? featuring original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano.