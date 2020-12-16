Netflix is developing a new docuseries based on Pope Francis' 2018 book, "Sharing the Wisdom of Time." File Photo by Andreas Solaro/EPA

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered an original documentary series based on Pope Francis' award-winning book, Sharing the Wisdom of Time.

The series will follow men and woman over the age of 70 from all over the world who share their experiences with young filmmakers under the age of 30, who are from the same country.

Pope Francis will appear for an exclusive interview, giving insight into the common thread found within the four-part series.

Simona Ercolani is directing with studio Stand By Me producing, a partner of Asacha Media Group.

Netflix will release the series globally in 2021.

Sharing the Wisdom of Time, which was edited by Father Antonio Spadaro, was published in 2018 by Loyola Press in the U.S.

Pope Francis, in October, appeared in documentary film Francisco where he voiced support for same-sex unions. The film examined the pope's advocacy, his work on addressing the church's clerical sexual abuse scandal and the role of women in society.