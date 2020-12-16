Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, bringing it to Season 4.

The news was announced Tuesday on the syndicated, daytime chat show's Twitter account.

"An early holiday present for y'all...TWO MORE SEASONS of the #KellyClarksonShow! Best gift ever?!" the post said.

The show debuted in 2019 and won three Daytime Emmys, including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for Clarkson, in 2020.

It will now stay on the air through 2023.

"One ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year is that we get to continue to deliver to stations and fans a show that brings people together," Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said in a press release.

"This wouldn't be possible without the heart and humor of the talented and dedicated Kelly Clarkson and our production team, led by the incomparable Alex Duda, both of whom are masters of storytelling. It's easy to see why Emmy voters, critics and viewers have become such loyal fans of the show."