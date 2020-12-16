Carter Rubin (L) -- seen here with Coach Gwen Stefani -- won Season 19 of "The Voice" on Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of NBC

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Aspiring pop star Carter Rubin, a 15-year-old New Yorker, has won Season 19 of the NBC singing competition, The Voice.

Rubin, a member of Gwen Stefani's team, is the youngest male winner in The Voice history, the network said.

He beat out fellow finalists Jim Ranger, Ian Flanigan, Desz and John Holiday for the crown.

"Words will come later. but all i can say is thank you," Rubin tweeted after Tuesday's finale.

Rubin performed "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and his new single, "Up From Here," on Monday night.

He and Stefani sang a duet of "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" on Tuesday. He also took part in a group performance of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."