Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and denied fan theories that her next album will be titled Woodvale.

Swift explained to Kimmel on Monday how fans discovered the word Woodvale on the cover of her July album Folklore. The singer said the name was just a placeholder that she forgot to remove.

Advertisement

"I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret-agenty about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs. It's very annoying but fun for fans and fun for me because they like to pick up on things," Swift said before describing how Woodvale was not an Easter egg.

"I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as Folklore. Chose a random name, chose Woodvale. Wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up and then decided I don't actually want to have a title on the album covers. And we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them," she continued.

Swift also discussed working on Folklore and Evermore, her surprise sister album to Folklore that was released on Friday. Swift praised collaborator Aaron Dessner of The National who worked on both albums.

"He's so talented, he's so prolific. But he's also such a wonderful, kind, generous creative person and he has a lot of people who want to collaborate with him. So I sort of grifted off of that," Swift said.

Swift also released a music video for her Evermore single "Willow" on Friday. The clip features the 31-year-old following a gold string to find a love interest, portrayed by Taeok Lee.