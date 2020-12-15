Dec. 15 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2 will premiere on Jan. 14 in the Britain and the United States.

The new season will begin on the BBC Three iPlayer at 7 p.m. GMT in Britain and at 2 p.m. EST in the United States on the WOW Presents Plus streaming service.

"Santa called and said you can have one present early," the official twitter account for RuPaul's Drag Race UK said on Tuesday alongside a video clip announcing the premiere date.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK premieres two weeks after RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 begins on New Year's Day at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr are returning for Season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, which will feature 12 new queens competing for the title of the United Kingdom's next Drag Race Superstar.

The Vivienne was the winner of Season 1.

RuPaul recently achieved the Guinness World Record for most Emmy wins for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. RuPaul has earned the Emmy five consecutive times for hosting Drag Race.