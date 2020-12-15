Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Marvel announced on Tuesday a new series for Disney+ titled Marvel Studios: Legends, that will premiere on Jan. 8.

Marvel Studios: Legends will explore individual characters from the Marvel cinematic universe, one at a time, and revisit some of their most iconic moments.

Advertisement

The series will launch with two episodes that will cover Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision before the characters return in Disney+'s WandaVision, which premieres on Jan. 15.

Marvel released a logo for the program on Twitter.

The company said every segment in Marvel Studios: Legends will feed into future Marvel shows that are set to appear on Disney+.

Disney and Marvel plan to release roughly 10 Marvel shows that will connect to its cinematic universe, starting with WandaVision. Captain America spinoff series Falcon & The Winter Soldier and Thor spinoff Loki are also set for Disney+.