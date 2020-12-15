Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Merrin Dungey and Brianna Hildebrand have joined the cast of Lucifer.

Netflix announced Tuesday that Dungey, 49, and Hildebrand, 24, will appear in the show's forthcoming sixth and final season.

Dungey will play Sonya, a no-nonsense cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). The actress is known for playing Francie Calfo on Alias and recently starred on The Fix.

Hildebrand will portray Rory, a rebellious and angsty angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's (Tom Ellis) footsteps. The actress plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead in the Deadpool movies and Elodie Davis on Trinkets.

Lucifer is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, created by Neil Gaiman. The series follows Lucifer, the Devil, who leaves Hell to live in Los Angeles.

The TV series is created by Tom Kapinos and co-stars Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Rachael Harris.

Netflix renewed Lucifer for a sixth and final season in June after previously saying Season 5 would be the show's last. The series initially aired for three seasons on Fox and moved to Netflix in Season 4.

Season 5 premiered in August but was split into two parts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 5, Part 2.