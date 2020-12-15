Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez has been tapped to perform on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.

Lopez will be taking the stage with a headlining performance before the Times Square ball drops at midnight on New Year's Eve. The special begins at 8 p.m. EST.

Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen are also set to perform. Porter and Lauper, who worked together on Broadway's Kinky Boots, will deliver a duet.

Porter will also be serving as a host alongside Seacrest and Lucy Hale. Ciara will host the Los Angeles celebration.

Singer and actress Jessie James Decker is returning as the Powerball correspondent, who will announce the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year just after midnight.

Additional performers in other locations will be announced in the coming weeks. The special this year is a broadcast that will be closed to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lopez was recently honored with the Icon Award at Billboard's 15 annual Women in Music event.