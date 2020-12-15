Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Fox has given a series order to a reboot of Fantasy Island.

The network is developing a contemporary version of the fantasy drama, which originally had a seven-season run on ABC from 1977 to 1984.

Advertisement

The new series hails from Liz Craft and Sarah Fain (The Fix, Angel, Dollhouse), Sony Pictures TV and Gemstone Studios, and is expected to premiere in summer 2021.

"Fantasy Island is a beloved program, and the world Liz and Sarah have created for this contemporary adaptation is signature Fox and a perfect show for today's times," Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said. "After all, who among us wouldn't take a (safe) trip to Fantasy Island right now?"

The new Fantasy Island is a semi-anthology series that explores the "what if" questions that keep us awake at night. Each episode will tell stories about people who walk in with a desire, but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

"Fantasy Island has always been one of our most popular and iconic series and when we heard Liz and Sarah's vision of this world, we immediately knew they were onto something special," Sony Pictures Television president Jeff Forst and co-president Jason Clodfelter added.

The original Fantasy Island starred Ricardo Montalbán as Mr. Roarke and Hervé Villechaize as his assistant Tattoo. The series inspired a horror film reimagining starring Michael Peña, Maggie Q and Lucy Hale, which opened in theaters in February.