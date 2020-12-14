Dec. 14 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 begins with a set of lip-sync challenges in a new trailer for the upcoming season, which was released Monday.
Host RuPaul tells the show's 13 contestants that they will be going head-to-head across six lip-sync for your lives challenges on Day One, which can end with a contestant going home.
"Out with the old, in with the RU! Get ready to ring in the New Year with SIX lip syncs," the official Twitter account for RuPaul's Drag Race said.
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 premieres New Year's Day at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.
The new contestants for Season 13 include the first transgender man to compete of the show Gottmik, professional figure skater Denali, Las Vegas show girl Elliott and singer and comedian Tina Burner, among others.
RuPaul recently achieved the Guinness World Record for most Emmy wins for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. RuPaul has earned the Emmy five consecutive times for hosting Drag Race.
RuPaul turns 60: a look back
RuPaul poses with his likeness
at the opening of Madame Tussaud's New York in Times Square on November 15, 2000. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
RuPaul arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 6, 2012. In 2012, "RuPaul's All Stars Drag Race" premiered, the most recent winner is Shea Coulee
from Season 5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
RuPaul arrives for the MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, Calif., on April 14, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
RuPaul attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 10, 2016. The month before, new rules were premiered
in "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Georges LeBar (L) and RuPaul arrive on the red carpet at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City on April 26, 2017. The couple wed
in January 2017 after 23 years together. Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo
Michelle Visage (L) and RuPaul appear backstage with the Best Reality Competition award for "RuPaul's Drag Race" during the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on May 7, 2017. Earlier that year, the series moved from Logo to VH1
. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, RuPaul and Ross Mathews arrive for the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017. Earlier that year, "RuPaul's Drag Race" was renewed for Season 10.
and the series has been renewed for it's 13th season
and second season in the UK
. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
RuPaul stands atop his star during an unveiling ceremony honoring him
with the 2,631st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 16, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
RuPaul (L) and Georges LeBar arrive on the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala
in New York City on April 24, 2018. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
RuPaul took home multiple awards
for "RuPaul's Drag Race" at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 9, 2018. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, RuPaul and Ross Mathews won Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
for "RuPaul's Drag Race" at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. A few months later, RuPaul appeared as a guest star
in Season 5 of Netflix's "Grace and Frankie." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Georges LeBar (L) and RuPaul arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019. Later that month, RuPaul was featured
on a track on Miley Cyrus' EP "She is Coming." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
RuPaul won
for Competition Program at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22, 2019. His show also won two
Creative Arts Emmy Awards and he hosted SNL
in 2020. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo