Dec. 14 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 begins with a set of lip-sync challenges in a new trailer for the upcoming season, which was released Monday.

Host RuPaul tells the show's 13 contestants that they will be going head-to-head across six lip-sync for your lives challenges on Day One, which can end with a contestant going home.

"Out with the old, in with the RU! Get ready to ring in the New Year with SIX lip syncs," the official Twitter account for RuPaul's Drag Race said.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 premieres New Year's Day at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.

The new contestants for Season 13 include the first transgender man to compete of the show Gottmik, professional figure skater Denali, Las Vegas show girl Elliott and singer and comedian Tina Burner, among others.

RuPaul recently achieved the Guinness World Record for most Emmy wins for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. RuPaul has earned the Emmy five consecutive times for hosting Drag Race.