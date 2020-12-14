Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Shonda Rhimes' new series Bridgerton.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the period drama Monday featuring Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page and Julie Andrews.

Bridgerton is a reimagining of the Julia Quinn book series, which follows the titular Bridgertons, eight siblings living in Regency-era London.

Season 1 is largely based on the first novel, The Duke and I, which centers on Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) and Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Page).

The preview teases romance and scandal to come as Daphne and Simon agree to fake a courtship to escape the pressures of the social season. Andrews voices Lady Whistledown, the mysterious author of Lady Whistledown's Society Papers, a gossip newsletter.

Jonathan Bailey, Claudia Jessie, Florence Hunt, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Luke Thompson and Will Tilston co-star as the other Bridgerton siblings.

Bridgerton hails from Rhimes' Shondaland production company and is created by Chris Van Dusen. Rhimes serves as an executive producer.

Bridgerton premieres Dec. 25 on Netflix.