Dec. 12 (UPI) -- NBC said it has renewed its medical drama, Transplant, for a second season.

The renewal was announced on Friday.

Advertisement

The show, which first aired in Canada on CTV, stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson and Ayisha Issa.

It follows a Syrian doctor "with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira," a synopsis said.

"Together, they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine."