Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Gerard Butler, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, David Tennant and Russell Crowe are lending their voices to an animated television series based on the video game ARK: Survival Evolved.

Studio Wildcard announced the voice cast Friday and said the show is set to premiere in 2022.

Two seasons are currently in production.

Jay Oliva -- whose credits include Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox -- will executive produce and co-showrun the project.

ARK: Survival Evolved was created and executive produced by the game's creators, Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak.

The vocal ensemble will also include Devery Jacobs, Madeleine Madden, Deborah Mailman, Zahn McClarnon, Malcolm McDowell, Elliot Page, Ragga Ragnars, Karl Urban and Jeffrey Wright.