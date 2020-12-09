Dec. 9 (UPI) -- HBO is reportedly developing a reboot of its vampire series True Blood.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday that HBO is developing a new version of the fantasy drama, which originally had a seven-season run from 2008 to 2014.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and NOS4A2 creator Jami O'Brien will write and executive produce the new series. Alan Ball, who created the original True Blood, will also executive produce.

True Blood starred Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley and Alexander Skarsgård. Variety said none of the show's original cast is attached to the reboot at this time.

True Blood is based on the The Southern Vampire Mysteries book series by Charlaine Harris, which follows Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress living in the fictional town of Bon Temps, La., who falls in love with a vampire. Harris said in a Facebook post Wednesday that she was surprised by news of the reboot.

"To my amazement, Variety has announced that a reboot of 'True Blood' is in early stages of development at HBO. That's absolutely all I know," she wrote.

Aguirre-Sacasa is also developing a Pretty Little Liars spinoff for HBO Max.