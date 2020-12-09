Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Taraji P. Henson appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed her friendship with Megan Thee Stallion and how she ended up in the rapper's music video for "Body."

The actress told host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday that she connected with Megan Thee Stallion over Instagram.

"I became aware of her on Sway in the Morning. She did a freestyle and she rode the beat forever. It was like 24 hours. I woke up the next morning, she was still riding the beat. But she was amazing and I was like, 'Who is this?'" Henson said.

"I have such an affinity for female emcees so I reposted her and then she was like, 'Oh my God. I can't believe it.' And we just kind of became Instagram friends," she continued.

Henson dances alongside Megan Thee Stallion in the music video for "Body," which was released in November. "Body" appears on Megan Thee Stallion's debut album titled Good News.

"I wasn't going to say no. And I didn't even know what the song was and I get there and I'm like, 'Yes, thank God I've been working out,' because it's about your body," Henson said about being asked to appear in the music video.

Henson is launching a new talk show centered on mental health titled Peace of Mind with Taraji, which is coming to Facebook Watch on Monday.

"It's the proudest moment of my career," Henson said about the series which was born from her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to change the perception of mental illness in the African-American community.

"It's not about a celebrity being a talk show host. Like, I really suffer. My best friend has been suffering from anxiety since I've known her. And we're two people on the show still learning and still healing along with our guests," she continued.