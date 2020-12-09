Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Tamlyn Tomita and Yuji Okumoto have joined the cast of Cobra Kai Season 3.

Netflix released a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Tomita, 54, and Okumoto, 61.

The trailer opens in the wake of Miguel's (Xolo Maridueña) injury in Season 2. Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) end up joining forces in response to John Kreese (Martin Kove) taking over the Cobra Kai dojo.

Tomita and Okumoto played Kumiko and Chozen in The Karate Kid Part II (1986). Cobra Kai is a sequel series to the Karate Kid films that takes place more than 30 years after the movies.

Cobra Kai is created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, and co-stars Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Jacob Bertrand.

Heald and Macchio celebrated Season 3's impending release Wednesday on Twitter.

"This is our biggest season of @CobraKaiSeries yet and we can't wait for you to see it next month!" Heald wrote.

"New year, new season, highest stakes ever. Cobra Kai is coming this January!!" Macchio said.

Cobra Kai originally premiered on YouTube Red and moved to YouTube Premium in its second season. Season 3 will premiere Jan. 8 on Netflix.