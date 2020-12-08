Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Saved by the Bell star and Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez will play KFC icon Colonel Sanders in a new Lifetime mini-movie.

"Some folks take their secrets to the grave, but Colonel Sanders takes his to the deep fryer. Tune in on 12/13 at 12pm ET/PT to watch @MarioLopezViva as the Colonel in the premiere of "A Recipe for Seduction," a KFC and @LifetimeTV Original Mini-Movie," the fast-food chicken restaurant tweeted Monday.

The post includes a movie poster featuring Lopez with grey-streaked hair, a grey mustache and goatee. He is wearing eyeglasses, a tight, white, short-sleeved shirt and a black tie.

Lopez retweeted the image along with the message: "Colonel Sanders is adding some sabor to the menu...get your appetite ready...#FingerLickinGood #Lifetime #Dec 13."

The cable network confirmed the project, too.

"It's real! @MarioLopezviva is Colonel Sanders. Don't miss this year's epic Lifetime Original Mini-Movie presented by @KFC. "A Recipe For Seduction," premiering Sunday, December 13th at 12PM. #ItsAWonderfulLifetime," Lifetime said.

Tessa Munro, Chad Doreck and Martin Mandela co-star in the 15-minute short.

Lopez, 47, can now be seen in Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot. He starred on the original sitcom and several subsequent TV movie sequels from 1989 to 1994.