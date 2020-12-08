Dec. 8 (UPI) -- CBS released a trailer for Clarice Tuesday. The new hour-long drama is based on FBI agent Clarice Starling, the character Jodie Foster played in The Silence of the Lambs.

Rebecca Breeds plays Starling in the show set in 1993, one year after her capture of Buffalo Bill in the movie. A CBS press release says the show will explore Starling's childhood family secrets while she hunts other madmen.

Neither the trailer nor the press release mention Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins in the film), the serial killer who helped Clarice catch Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine in the film), but escaped himself. Author Thomas Harris's follow-up book, and movie adaptation, Hannibal picked up years later when Lecter returned to seek Clarice.

The first trailer includes familiar Silence of the Lambs images like moths and Buffalo Bill sewing a suit from women's skin.

Clarice is not the first time Harris's books have been adapted for television. NBC ran Hannibal for three seasons. Bryan Fuller adapted that series largely from Harris first Hannibal novel, Red Dragon. Starling never appeared on that show.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet executive produce Clarice. Kurtzman is also the EP of CBS All Access's Star Trek series. Co-stars of Clarice include Michael Cudlitz, Lucca de Oliveira, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Devyn Tyler and Marnee Carpenter.

Clarice premieres Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. on CBS.