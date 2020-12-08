Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to appear on Sunday's edition of "Desus & Mero." Photo by Alyssa Pointer/EPA-EFE

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to appear on Sunday's edition of the Showtime talk show, Desus & Mero.

The episode will be available for free on YouTube Monday, the cable network said.

Advertisement

"Each episode of Desus & Mero features the co-hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero giving their take on the day's hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more," a press release said.

The show has been renewed for a third season, which is slated to debut in 2021.

Obama, 59, was a two-term, Democrat president, serving from 2009 to 2017.

He has most recently been working with Netflix on a programming slate and campaigning for his former vice president Joe Biden, who is now the 2020 president-elect.

Obama also has been on the promotion trail for his best-selling memoir, A Promised Land.