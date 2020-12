Michelle Pfeiffer (R) and her husband, television writer and producer David E. Kelley, attend the premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Katheryn Winnick attends the 72nd annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles on January 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

ABC has ordered six more episodes of Kylie Bunbury's new mystery drama, "Big Sky." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- ABC has ordered six more episodes of its freshman mystery drama, Big Sky.

The season will now include 16 episodes.

Advertisement

"IS THIS REAL LIFE?! So grateful for@ABCNetwork @BigSkyABC for taking me on this wild, wild ride. Like... WHAT?!?! #bigsky," cast member Jesse James Keitel tweeted Monday, along with the link to a media report about the expanded season.

The show's Twitter feed then retweeted Keitel's post.

David E. Kelley created the Montana-set series, which is based on C.J. Box's novels.

Big Sky stars Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, John Carroll Lynch, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind and Jade Pettyjohn.

It is about a private detective and ex-cop who team up to find a pair of missing sisters only to discover more women have vanished in the area.