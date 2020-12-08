Dec. 8 (UPI) -- ABC has ordered six more episodes of its freshman mystery drama, Big Sky.

The season will now include 16 episodes.

Advertisement

"IS THIS REAL LIFE?! So grateful for@ABCNetwork @BigSkyABC for taking me on this wild, wild ride. Like... WHAT?!?! #bigsky," cast member Jesse James Keitel tweeted Monday, along with the link to a media report about the expanded season.

The show's Twitter feed then retweeted Keitel's post.

David E. Kelley created the Montana-set series, which is based on C.J. Box's novels.

Big Sky stars Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, John Carroll Lynch, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind and Jade Pettyjohn.

It is about a private detective and ex-cop who team up to find a pair of missing sisters only to discover more women have vanished in the area.