Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix has started production on Feel Good Season 2.

Series co-creator and star Mae Martin said in a video Monday that the comedy-drama was renewed for Season 2 and will return for a second and final season "very soon."

Advertisement

Feel Good follows Mae (Martin), a stand-up comedian and recovering addict who starts dating George (Charlotte Ritchie), a woman who's never been in a same-sex relationship.

"A lot of the time when we see addiction represented on TV it's shown as this really dark harrowing experience, which it can be. But a lot of us have had the experience of doing something compulsively despite it having negative consequences," Martin said. "I think it's important to show the mundanity of addiction, and the universality of that experience."

"I'm just so excited for people to see Season 2," she added. "I hope you like it. I really like it, and we're really excited for people to see it."

Feel Good is created by Martin and Joe Hampson and co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Sophie Thompson and Phil Burgers. The series aired on Channel 4 and All 4 in Britain and premiered on Netflix in March.