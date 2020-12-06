Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Green Book Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Mad Men alum Jon Hamm have joined the voice cast for Amazon Prime's animated series, Invincible.

Also added to the ensemble for the adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic-book series are Ezra Miller, Clancy Brown, Djimon Hounsou, Jonathan Groff, Nicole Byer and Jeffrey Donovan.

"Whoa! Thread," Kirkman tweeted Saturday, along with the show's casting news.

Previously announced stars include Zachary Quinto, Khary Payton, J.K. Simmons, Walton Goggins, Steven Yeun, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz and Mark Hamill.