Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Rapper Eminem made a brief appearance in Saturday Night Live's parody of his obsessed fan song, "Stan."

In the comic video, SNL cast-mate Pete Davidson plays Stu, a disturbed young man who becomes increasingly threatening in the letters he writes to Santa Claus asking for a hard-to-find PS5 game system.

At the end of the song, Eminem -- wearing an ugly Christmas sweater -- sits under a tree and opens a present addressed to his nickname "Shady."

"That's crazy! A PS5? I didn't even ask for this," the hip-hop star said. "I guess Shady was a good boy this year. Sorry, Stu. You [expletive] up."