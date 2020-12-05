Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A new trailer for Last Man Standing shows Tim Allen's character, Mike Baxter, meeting Tim Taylor, the role he played on the sitcom Home Improvement.

The ninth and final season of Last Man Standing is set to premiere on FOX on Jan. 3.

Advertisement

A 30-second preview released Friday shows Taylor -- dressed in his signature Binford T-shirt and tool belt -- shaking hands with Baxter in the kitchen of Baxter's home.

"Tim Taylor. They call me 'the Tool Man,'" Taylor introduces himself, with his trademark primate-like laugh.

"That's a little annoying," Baxter tells him.

In another scene, Baxter is seen sporting a substantial beard.

"I could play Santa Claus," he says as he strokes his facial hair.

Allen also played the Christmas icon in three holiday-themed movies in The Santa Clause franchise.

Allen recently announced he and his Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn are reuniting for a new History competition show called Assembly Required.

Home Improvement initially aired on ABC 1991-99.