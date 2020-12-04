Dec. 4 (UPI) -- NBC has announced that comedy series Superstore will come to an end with its current sixth season.

Superstore will return from its winter hiatus on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. EST. The show will end in the spring following 11 more episodes.

Superstore, from creator Justin Spitzer, followed the employees of a big box discount store named Cloud 9.

America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi and Mark McKinney starred.

Ferrera departed the series in February before the Season 5 finale in April. The actress guest starred in the first two episodes of Season 6.

Ash, Dunn and Santos commented on Superstore ending on social media.

"It's hard to know exactly what to say in moments like these. Superstore was a dream every day. I made lifelong friends and helped create a show that I am beyond proud of. I am incredibly sad it's ending but also insanely grateful for all it's given me. [Cloud emoji] 9 forever," Ash said on Twitter.

"Superstore will remain to its last day the most amazing show I've had the privilege and opportunity to work on. I'm grateful for the cast and crew of amazingly talented and dedicated people. I'm thankful to the fans of the show. You all are amazing! Thanks so much for all the support!" Dunn said on Twitter.

"I'm sure you're bummed now. I'm bummed with ya. But chin up my homies, we still got a few more eps in us. Wow! SIX SEASONS!??! Good run, right? love you all! Superstore FOREVER!" Dunn continued.

"Superstore changed my life in the most profound way. So much of my growth as an artist and a person was because I was surrounded by the most talented cast and crew one could hope for. We truly are a family. I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done, the stories we've told. All the joy and laughter (and some tears) that we've brought to you," Santos said on Instagram.

"To be part of a show that didn't squelch, but rather celebrated my identity as a Filipino, LGBTQ immigrant is something that will stay with me forever. While I'm very sad that this will be our last season, I'm looking forward to what the next chapter will bring. THANK YOU for all the love and support you've given us. I hope you enjoy the rest of the season. Have a heavenly day....," Santos continued.