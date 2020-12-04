Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood says she has been experiencing Christmas all year due to her recently released holiday album and special while appearing on The Tonight Show.

"This year has been a little bit, you know, different as far as Christmas goes, because I do feel like I've been living Christmas all year long," the singer told host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Underwood said that she started planning her holiday album titled My Gift at the start of the year and started recording Christmas tracks in the summer.

"So I have been living in Christmas land all of 2020, which is a much better place than being in 2020 itself," Underwood said.

The album also includes the country star performing a duet of "Little Drummer Boy" with her 5-year-old son Isaiah.

"So we go in, and he just did such a good job. He was throwing his hands up in the air and just putting his little heart into it," Underwood said about working with her son to record the song.

Underwood also performed on The Tonight Show "O Holy Night" from My Gift.

My Gift was turned into a holiday special that premiered on HBO Max on Thursday. The special features Underwood performing a combination of traditional favorites and new material from the album, including her rendition of "Hallelujah" with John Legend.