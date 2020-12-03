Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey appeared on Good Morning America Thursday to discuss her Christmas special on Apple TV+ and how it was important to complete and release it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm saying this from the heart. I wouldn't feel happy if I couldn't celebrate with fans this year," the singer said about wanting to spread holiday joy during a difficult year.

"And just with the world, it's just been so traumatizing like what's happened this year. But I think pushing through, and the way things are kind of changing for the better, pushing through with this holiday season for me was super important. I'm just being festive in spite of everything," she continued.

Mariah Carey's Christmas Special comes to Apple TV+ on Friday. The show will feature musical performances, dancing and animated sequences as Carey tries to solve a holiday cheer crisis at the North Pole.

Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Carey's 9-year-old kids Moroccan and Monroe will make appearances.

"We just all really got together. We dealt with all the rules, everybody had to be tested everyday for COVID. We were super careful and I just think it's a way that people can share in the holiday spirit with us all," Carey said about filming the special while following health and safety guidelines.