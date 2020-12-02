Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The first Walking Dead holiday special is set to stream on AMC+ on Dec. 13, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will present the hourlong program, which will feature current and past cast members sharing their favorite yuletide memories and traditions.

There will also be music, AMC+ promised in a news release Wednesday.

Confirmed to participate are actors Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Emily Kinney, IronE Singleton, as well as Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple and The Walking Dead show-runner/executive producer Angela Kang.

Season 10 is set to continue airing on AMC in February.