Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Smashing Pumpkins gave a virtual performance of "Cyr," the title track from their newly released album on The Tonight Show.

Frontman Billy Corgan and his bandmates James Iha, Jeff Schroeder and Jimmy Chamberlin performed the song in a studio.

The performance, on Tuesday, was edited into a unique video with multiple screens.

"Fragments form the mind/ Shadows hold the mist/ Fractured as this wish/ Shattered I resign/ We're on the verge, we're on the verge," Corgan sings.

The Smashing Pumpkins released the Cyr album in November. The project includes 20 tracks in total including "The Colour of Love." The band last released Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 in 2018.

A black and white music video for "Cyr" was released in August, which was directed, edited and colored by Linda Strawberry.