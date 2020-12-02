Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Julianna Margulies has joined the cast of The Morning Show.

Apple TV+ said in a press release Wednesday that Margulies, 54, will appear in Season 2 of the drama series.

The Morning Show is created by Jay Carson and stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The show explores the world of morning news through The Morning Show, a fictional morning news program on UBA network.

Margulies will play Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News.

The Morning Show is inspired by the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series co-stars Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass.

Former Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj was previously announced as a Season 2 guest star. Minhaj will play Eric, a charismatic rising star who joins The Morning Show team.

In addition, Greta Lee and Ruairi O'Connor have joined the cast as series regulars in Season 2.

Margulies is known for playing Carol Hathaway on ER and Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife. She most recently had a recurring role in Season 5 of the Showtime series Billions.

Apple TV+ ordered two new series this week: Surface, a psychological thriller starring The Morning Show actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Acapulco, a bilingual comedy starring Eugenio Derbez.