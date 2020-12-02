Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Competition series The Masked Singer has been renewed for a fifth season, Fox announced on Wednesday.

Season 5 will air in 2021. No premiere date has been set.

The Masked Singer features celebrities performing songs while wearing colorful costumes that hide their identity.

Nick Cannon hosts the program with Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke serving as panelists.

T-Pain, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LeBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Wayne Brady, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick and more have performed on the show.

"This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week," Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment said in a statement.

Fox is airing Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST the Season 4 semi-finals. Craig Robinson will be featured as a guest panelist. The season finale is set for Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. EST.