Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Rita Wilson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss how she still has COVID-19 antibodies and talk about her new singles, including "I Wanna Kiss Bob Dylan."

Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March while Hanks was in Australia shooting a movie. Kimmel remarked on Tuesday that he feels safe around Wilson due to her antibodies.

"I still have antibodies and I get tested every couple of months because we're part of a program at UCLA. They test us and so far we still have them," Wilson said.

"They diminish as you get farther away from your infection, but they're still there helping us out," she continued.

Wilson has recently released two new singles titled "Everybody Cries" and "I Wanna Kiss Bob Dylan." A third track, "Pray for Peace," is releasing on Friday.

The actress and singer said its a metaphorical kissing of Dylan and that the song was inspired by his 1997 album, Time Out of Mind.

"I was struck by how vulnerable he was, he must have just gone through a bad breakup or something," Wilson said.

"I started getting into the music thinking, 'Oh my god, look, he's so romantic. He's standing under a doorway, he's singing to this woman. He wants her to come back. I want to kiss Bob Dylan.' That guy whose like writing the songs because we all know people are not the way they really are in real life," she continued.