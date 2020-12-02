Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Production began this week in California on the half-hour, comedy series, Blindspotting, Starz announced.

Based on Rafael Casal's 2018 film of the same name, the show stars Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Casal is the show-runner and will reprise his role of Miles from the movie.

Hamilton icon and Snowpiercer actor Daveed Diggs -- who co-wrote, produced and acted in the Blindspotting film -- co-wrote and is producing its TV spin-off.

"This story, the incredible cast and the production are a dream. We are making the kind of show we have long hoped to see on television, centered around just some of the amazing kinds of characters the Bay Area has to offer," Casal said in a statement Tuesday.

Production on film and television projects recently resumed with strict safety protocols in place after months of shutdowns in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.