Dec. 2 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced its documentary special, Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, hosted by Broadway star Laura Benanti, will debut on Dec. 17.

The program will feature teen performers whose school concerts and musicals were sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic this year.

"Each teen will perform a well-known song which organically expresses their emotions about their experience as high school seniors faced with their world turned upside down," a press release said.

"Along with their musical numbers, we'll hear directly from them in interviews that showcase their unique perspective, their wide range of emotions, hurdles, laughs and resilience that they've experienced during the past year."